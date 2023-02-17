Ex-PDP deputy to sue Duke

News

File photo: Kezel Jackson

Former Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Kezel Jackson has initiated legal action against the party’s political leader Watson Duke, after nude photos and videos of her began circulating on social media on Thursday.

Jackson resigned from the PDP on Wednesday citing Duke’s unstable leadership and compulsive nature. She added that her personal relationship with Duke was inappropriate and morally wrong.

In an immediate response in a Facebook live, Duke revealed he was in an intimate relationship with Jackson but wanted to end it. He claimed he was assaulted by Jackson and has filed a police report at the San Juan Police Station.

A day later, nude photos and videos of Jackson began circulating on social media.

On Friday, Jackson’s attorney Brandon Woods sent Duke a pre-action protocol letter accusing him of “slander and breach of confidentiality.”

According to the letter, Woods said his client claimed an incident occurred on February 6 after which the photos and videos surfaced on social media.

“It is no secret that my client is a well-known figure in society. She is a humanitarian, talk-show host, politician and role model to many,” he stated in the letter.

He said his client as a result, “suffered great embarrassment, shame and humiliation.”

The letter called upon Duke to enter into negotiations for breach of confidence within 14 days, cease and desist from allegedly disseminating photos and videos of Jackson and to cease and desist from mentioning Jackson directly or indirectly on social media. Failing such, Woods said he has been instructed to take action in the High Court.