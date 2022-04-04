Ex-PanTrinbago vice president Nestor Sullivan dies

News

Former vice president of Pan Trinbago Nestor Sullivan has died. The pan body posted about his death on its Facebook page on Saturday.

When contacted, however, the organisation did not immediately have more information on his passing.

In its post, Pan Trinbago said apart from being the former vice president, he was also the past chairman of the eastern region and the past manager of Pamberi Steel Orchestra who made a significant contribution to the pan community.

On its Facebook page on Saturday, Pamberi said, “It is with a heavy heart that the family of Nestor Sullivan and the Pamberi Steel Orchestra wish to announce that our brother, national and international steelband icon passed this morning. Further details will be communicated as soon they are available.”