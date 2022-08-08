Ex-murder convict suspected dead

News

On August 4, the police issued this missing person flyer seeking information on Kareen Ramlal, 43, of Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna, who was last seen on July 31. – Courtesy TTPS

THE decomposing body of a woman wrapped in a tarpaulin and discovered in a bamboo grove at Bobb Street, Penal, on Sunday afternoon is believed to be that of missing ex-convict, Kareen Ramlal.

A hammer was also found near the body causing police to suspect it may have been the murder weapon.

Last December, Ramlal, 43, was released from prison after serving her sentence for the murder of her common-law husband, Anil Jadoo, in 2006. She and two others pleaded guilty to Jadoo’s murder. She was sentenced in March 2021, and had one year and two months left on her sentence but was released early because of good behaviour.

In January 2021, the three pleaded guilty to killing Jadoo on May 3, 2006, by first trying to poison him with a meal of stewed goat and then bludgeoning him to death.

On her release, Ramlal got a job as a security guard. She was reported missing by her daughter Kerry Ann Jadoo, of Penal, on July 31.

On Sunday, police found a decomposing body but were reluctant to give a positive identification. However, Newsday was told a purse with Ramlal’s identification card, her cell phone, items of clothing and a pair of shoes were found near the body.

The woman’s body was discovered by the Hunters Search and Rescue team, led by Captain Vallence Rambharat along with Inspector Junior Marcelle of the Siparia CID.

Rambharat told Newsday a search for Ramlal began around 7 am at Ribero Trace and Motor Branch Road at the 8 Mile Mark at Penal Rock Road on Sunday.

He said a decision was taken to enlist stronger police support.

Air support, a canine unit and officers from the Penal Police station joined the team which went to Bobb Trace where they found the body in a bamboo patch around 2.32 pm.

Jadoo’s daughter was also at the site with officers from Homicide Region III and crime scene investigators. Also speaking to Newsday was Ren Goopiesingh, of Hard Grounds Hunters Association, who said they spoke to a man who was said to be the last person to have seen Ramlal alive and was not satisfied with his explanation. The man cannot be found.

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre.

Police are also investigating the murder of Raydeall Short, 30, also known as Flex, of Bay Shore, Marabella, who was gunned down on Saturday night.

Residents told police they heard gunshots around 7.5o pm and found Short’s body on the ground.