For­mer UNC MP Ra­mona Ram­di­al has called out the op­po­si­tion on the le­git­i­ma­cy of its na­tion­al ex­ec­u­tive. She has queried the fact that gen­er­al sec­re­tary Dave Tan­coo and PRO Ani­ta Haynes have re­tained their par­ty posts de­spite be­ing MPs. Ram­di­al said the re­ten­tion of the par­ty posts by the MPs is con­trary to UNC’s con­sti­tu­tion