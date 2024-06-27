Ex-Mayaro MP Razack Ali dies

News

RAZACK Ali, who was the MP for Mayaro from 1995-2000, has died.

Ali, who was a member of the United National Congress (UNC) under Basdeo Panday, was best remembered for defeating the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) Keith Sobion to win the marginal seat of Mayaro.

Current MP Rushton Paray expressed sadness on the passing of Ali, a former parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Local Government who acted occasionally as the substantive minister.

“Ali was a devoted and hard-working representative, who honourably served his large and diverse constituency. He worked to secure employment and education opportunities, improve the infrastructure, health care, and service by the various utilities.

“Mr Ali’s dedication to public service was evidenced in all aspects of his performance and his enduring achievement record.

“On behalf of all constituents of Mayaro, I extend deepest condolences to his many loved ones. May he rest in eternal peace.”

Former transport minister in the Kamla Persad-Bissessar led PP administration Dr Devant Maharaj also paid tribute to Ali and expressed condolences to his family.

“As a dedicated member of the UNC, Ali played a significant role in representing the interests of his constituents in Mayaro, a region known for its diverse community and rich natural resources.

“During his tenure, he focused on improving local infrastructure, advocating for better educational and healthcare facilities, and promoting economic development in the area.

“Razack Ali’s legacy of service and commitment to his community will be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all who knew him during this difficult time.”