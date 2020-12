For­mer work­ers of Lennox Pe­tro­le­um faced off with po­lice out­side the home of the com­pa­ny’s chief ex­ec­u­tive of­fi­cer dur­ing a protest in San Fer­nan­do yes­ter­day.

A To­ba­go man has been or­dered to va­cate his home fol­low­ing al­le­ga­tions made by his com­mon-law wife that she was beat­en with a cut­lass dur­ing a do­mes­tic dis­pute.