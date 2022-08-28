Ex-lay minister and husband who shot her laid to rest in Moruga

News

Mourners at the funeral for Carltus “Sankar” Mudie, 80, and his 82-year-old wife Sylda Mudie St Vincent Ferrer RC Church, Gran Chemin, Moruga on Saturday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Scores of people attended the funeral for Sylda and Carltus “Sankar” Mudie at the St Vincent Ferrer RC Church, Gran Chemin, Moruga, on Saturday.

Sylda Mudie, 82, was murdered by her husband Carltus, 80, on August 10. He chopped and shot her multiple times at their Edward Trace, Basse Terre Village, Moruga home before also chopping their 55-year-old son Derek.

Police who arrived on the scene met Carltus holding the shotgun and ordered him to drop it, but he refused and aimed it at the officers who shot him. He died at hospital the following day.

Amanda, a heartbroken friend of Sylda, said she only saw the ex-lay minister of the church last month while out on her usual errands in Princes Town.

“I have known them all my life and she was always a jolly person. When she’s passing, she’ll always say ‘Hi’ to everyone. This day is really sad to be here right now under these circumstances, but God alone knows.”

A neighbour of the Mudies, Keston Bridgelal, said he doesn’t believe Carltus willfully murdered Sylda because it’s out of character for him.

“To me, they were very friendly. He wasn’t my family, but he treated me like family. He didn’t have many friends, but he always treated me like his own. Anything he had, he brought it for us.”

Bridgelal said the funeral and the entire situation just felt unreal because of the couple he knew.

Family members, dressed in blue, surrounded the coffins before the burial and their pained cries echoed throughout the church and onto the street.