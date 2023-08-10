Ex-finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira resigns from PNM

News

Karen Nunez-Tesheira. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER finance minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira has resigned from the People’s National Movement (PNM) with immediate effect.

Nunez-Tesheira, who unsuccessfully challenged the Prime Minister for the leadership of the party in the December 4, 2022, internal election, said she had written to PNM general secretary Foster Cummings informing him of her decision. She added e-mails also were sent to media houses.

Saying she had been “thinking about it for some time,” Nunez-Tesheira said she wanted to offer the country “a different kind of leadership” when she contested the internal election.

She believes Trinidad and Tobago’s democracy, under the Dr Rowley-led PNM administration is under threat.

Nunez-Tesheira told Newsday, “At the end of the day, when you take your oath without fear or favour, it is not for the party, but it is for the country.

“So I came to the conclusion by a number of the actions taken by this government – which seems emboldened and almost brazen – that if we don’t stop them in their tracks, the country will find itself in a position where we will not be able to turn back the clock. And, therefore, I do think our democracy is under threat, very, very much so.”

She likened the government’s treatment of the citizenry to “battered wife syndrome and more so the effect it has on the recipient.”

Nunez-Tesheira added, “I think we have been subjected to a relentless, unabated assault to the point where…I think it is immortalised in the words of our Minister of Finance (Colm Imbert) –’We ain’t riot yet.’”