Ex-cop on murder charge in plea-deal discussions with DPP

File photo

A former acting inspector of police charged with the 2008 murder of a pastor on Independence Day is in plea-deal discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Attorneys for former acting Insp Neil Warner-Paul gave a status update when he appeared before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas on Wednesday.

Warner-Paul is represented by Senior Counsel Pamela Elder and Russell Warner.

The judge was told the defence had written to the DPP suggesting plea-deal discussions. Prosecutor Veona Neal-Munroe confirmed correspondence had been received by the DPP’s office and it was being considered expeditiously.

As a result, St Clair-Douglas adjourned the matter to February 23.

Warner-Paul, of Trincity, is accused of killing Pastor Brian Pierre at La Chance Lane, Malabar, on August 31, 2008.

Pierre was the head of the Living Kingdom Christian Centre at Carli Bay, Couva. The two were said to be in a relationship with the same woman.