Ex-CJ De la Bastide’s memoir lauded at launch

Former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice and former chief justice of TT Michael de la Bastide. –

The launch of Within the Law, Memoirs of A Caribbean Jurist, the autobiography of retired Chief Justice Michael de la Bastide, saw a list of lawyers and judges turn out to pay tribute to the eminent jurist. The launch took place virtually on Wednesday.

The MC, Appeal Court judge Gillian Lucky, said the book was a page-turner, fashioned with the meticulousness which was part of de la Bastide’s nature.

Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo, who collaborated on the book, said initially she wondered what type of book it would be when they started.

“I asked him how much he wanted to reveal, because I thought it would surprise people. I realised he didn’t want a eulogy or a list of achievements.

“There’s nothing boring in this book, just Justice de la Bastide’s honesty, vulnerability, and impeccable timing in delivering a punchline.”

She said de la Bastide, whose sight and hearing are fading, had begun the process of writing the book by dictating chapters into a recorder, and the recording was then transcribed. These covered his boyhood, from climbing trees to living near the Young Brigade calypso tent.

“We would have conversations, usually on Saturday mornings. We’d laugh and talk and record the conversations, I’d write the chapter and read it back to him and he’d say, ‘I think you need to put a comma there.’

“I also did research, reading his notes, going to the national library, archives, checking dates.

“He was always gracious, patient, fun to talk to, and his legendary wit has not decreased over time. He was frank and open, and I appreciated his candour. The pages are sprinkled with his wonderful sense of humour, weaved through many enjoyable stories.

“One of my favourite quotes is, ‘Be intolerant. Be intolerant of incompetence, of inefficiency, and of inertia. Be as intolerant of these as you are or should be of injustice. If intolerance of this kind would spread, who knows what wonders we might perform.’”

Master Christie-Anne Morris-Alleyne said she had worked with de la Bastide for 17 years, and he was remembered by many others who had worked in court administration.

“I commend Waterman-Latchoo on how well the clarity of his mind has been allowed to shine through,” she said.

“A fond memory was him shouting at us, ‘Unshackle me!’ He was known as ‘the Bull,’ and he was frustrated that he was not allowed to be one in a public-sector china shop, not allowed to rattle some cages.

“I admired the courage of his convictions. He was never afraid to say you – or he – was wrong.

“He has lived through some of the key historical events in our nation, and was present for the birth of our court administration and the foundation of the birth of the CCJ (Caribbean Court of Justice). I hope the book delights and edifies you, moves you deeper into his ethos, and that you share it with your children and grandchildren.”

Law Association president Sophia Chote said de la Bastide was already a legend in 1975 because he led an exciting life as a barrister and attorney-at-law.

“He became the first chief justice appointed from the private bar. He was a touchstone to attorneys as to how they can serve their country in many capacities, as he did so over the years.

“He was part of the Wooding Constitution Commission, which was accused of treason by the then prime minister. He was one of the first to suggest that independent senators should have a pool of research assistants assigned to them – and perhaps this book will result in having that put on someone’s to-do list.

“During his time on the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, young attorneys were being invited to serve as judges, attracting some of the top people to be judges, some of whom still serve.”

Former media executive de la Bastide’s friend Ken Gordon said the book is a story of academic brilliance and de la Bastide’s life was one of important service to the country.

“He is an example of courage from one of the highest courts in the land. In his relating of the Teteron Bay mutiny, the Abu Bakr-led attempted coup, his time with the CCJ, and his relationship with his guardian angel, his unrelenting candour makes his wide-ranging assessment invaluable. He wrote this book with failing hearing and vision, but what has grown stronger is his will.”

De la Bastide’s wife Simone, founder of the NGO the Children’s Ark, thanked her husband for leaving an indelible footprint not only as a jurist but as a citizen of TT. All proceeds from the book will go to the organisation, which will use the funds for its various projects.

Chief Justice Ivor Archie said the Judicial Education Institute of TT (JEITT), which hosted the launch, was the brainchild of de la Bastide. He said the former chief justice had a lasting effect on his career.

“Continuing education in the law began under Justice de la Bastide. In the book, I admire his candid and sensitive treatment of issues like race and class. He gives insight into a world we would like to think no longer exists. He gives perspective and shows humility, sensitivity, willingness to learn and change as a result. He was part of important events in the national landscape, and I suggest when the history of TT in the early 21st century is written, this book will be a resource.”

De La Bastide had not expected this praise.

“It’s been ten years since I last spoke in public. While listening to this generous commentary on my life and career, I should follow advice and quit while I’m ahead. I can’t improve on the portrait painted of me, and I am surprised and taken aback by the favourable impression I left when sent into retirement.

“The problem with old age is that it affects memory more than anything else. What makes it worthwhile is my family, wife Simone, five children, and four grandchildren, one of whom will be four years old on Thursday. I want to tell them I love them and am very proud of them.”

Anyone interested in buying the book can contact Simone de la Bastide at 389-9772 or April Bermudez at 376-0585. It costs $300 and can also be found at The Book Specialist, PaperBased bookstore, Metropolitan Book Store Supplies, and Tales and Treasures.