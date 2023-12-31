Ex-Chief Sec Hochoy Charles dies

News

Former THA chief secretary Hochoy Charles has died.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine confirmed this in a post earlier this morning, on Facebook.

“At 4.26 am on the last day of the year 2023, we lost one of our best fighters,” Augustine said.

Charles served as chief secretary from 1996 to 2001 and was the assembly man for Moriah/Parlatuvier.

He was also a one-time personal advisor to Chief Secretary Augustine.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and an updated version will be posted when further information comes to hand.