Ex-boxer Claude Noel to get prosthetic leg

Sports

Ex-boxer Claude Noel. File photo

THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services will collaborate with the Ministry of Health to provide a prosthetic leg for former Trinidad and Tobago standout boxer Claude Noel.

This was confirmed in a statement from the former ministry on Monday, in response to a recent social media video which highlighted the living conditions of the ex-boxer and amputee. However, the video was said to be over a year old.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services said Noel is a beneficiary of its special achievers’ grant and has been for a number of years, in addition to receiving the senior citizens’ pension.

It explained, “The special achievers’ grant provides support to persons who made a significant contribution to the development of this country and are experiencing severe hardship. To date, there are approximately 35 persons in receipt of the special achievers grant from the Ministry.

“It was brought to the Ministry’s attention that there was a period of time that Noel’s special achievers cheques were not collected and attempts were made to contact/locate Noel.

“The Ministry was able to reach Noel’s nephew, Renny Noel, who is authorised to collect the payments on his behalf.

“Following this, the payments were subsequently issued to Noel’s nephew on February 7, 2023, in the sum of approximately $15,000.”

It added that with respect to Noel’s health condition, the Ministry was not aware of his need for a prosthetic leg following the amputation of his right leg. They said they would collaborate with the health ministry to ensure this matter is expedited to provide the prosthetic leg to Noel.

“Additionally, through the division of ageing, a visit has been organised with the Home for Older Persons located in Tacarigua, to verify that Noel is in fact staying there so that an assessment of his living conditions can be conducted.

“The Ministry will also, through its National Family Services division, assess the needs of Noel upon his return to his home in Malabar.”

Noel was the country’s first lightweight world titleholder when he defeated Mexican Elgato Gonzales in 1982 and has been a household name the world over, who was once feared for his powerful punching ability.