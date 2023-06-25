Eve: Trinidad and Tobago ready to stand up against Gold Cup test

News

TT senior men’s team head coach Angus Eve (R) looks on during a final team training session, on Saturday, at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale. TT face St Kitts/Nevis on Sunday in their opening Group A match, at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. – TTFA Media

On the eve of TT’s opening Group A match against St Kitts/Nevis at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, head coach Angus Eve said the squad is ready to show their strength against the region’s top teams.

At the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale, on Saturday, the Soca Warriors coach told the media, ” We have the opportunity now to push ourselves against some of the top teams in the region and we want to show that we can stand up against this kind of test.”

Addressing the atmosphere in the locker room, midfielder Ajani Fortune said, ” The mood is up, the spirit is up. Everybody is ready to fight for each other.

TT face St Kitts/Nevis on Sunday at the DRV PNK Stadium in Ft Lauderdale, US, at 3.30 pm and will go up against Jamaica on Wednesday and the US on July 2. The tournament ends on July 16.