Eve calls 11 local-based players for Nations League

IN contrast to his Gold Cup squad, Trinidad and Tobago men’s football coach Angus Eve has leaned a lot more on local-based players for the Concacaf Nations League campaign which kicks off at 6pm on Thursday against Curacao.

Eve named just six local-based players for the Gold Cup earlier this year but has included 11 home-based pros in his latest squad.

In-form Defence Force forward Reon Moore, who was surprisingly omitted from the Gold Cup team, gets the nod this time. His club-mate and forward Brent Sam, who was not part of Eve’s provisional squad, has also been included.

AC Port of Spain midfielders Duane Muckette and Michel Poon-Angeron have also been selected after missing the Gold Cup.

There is no room for national veterans Alvin Jones and his brother Joevin Jones.

The former, 29, has been a standout player for TT in defence and a threat on setpieces and overlapping in attack. Alvin broke the deadlock for TT in their opening Gold Cup game vs St Kitts and Nevis with an exceptional goal. The Jones brothers were both part of the Concacaf Nations League Best XI for League B.

Eve’s final squad was named just 48 hours before TT face Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. The national team was rocked on Friday by the sudden retirement of former captain Kelvin Molino.

The attacking player said his international exit was owing to alleged disrespect by Eve to senior players as well as a lack of clear strategy by the coach.

TT squad:

Goalkeepers: Jabari St Hillaire, Christopher Biggette, Denzil Smith.

Defenders: Aubrey David, Ross Russell Jr, Jesse Williams, Kareem Moses, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Andre Raymond.

Midfielders: Andre Rampersad, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw, Michel Pon-Angeron, Kevon Goddard, Kristian Lee-Him, Daniel Phillips.

Forwards: Ryan Telfer, Kaile Auvray, Nathaniel James, Reon Moore, Malcolm Shaw, Brent Sam.