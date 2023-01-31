Essequibo accident update: Victim’s head was decapitated

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead: Zamaan Rafeek and Mohan Maniram

One of the victims in the tragic Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) accident had his head decapitated.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Mohan Maniram, a fisherman and father of a 13-year-old boy, of Hampton Court.

The accident occurred during the wee hours of today along the Devonshire Castle Public Road.

Maniram and another man, identified as 22-year-old Zamaan Rafeek, were on a bicycle when they were struck down by an alleged speeding car.

Reports are that as a result of the impact, Maniram’s head was decapitated. This was confirmed by his sister, 63-year-old Bissoondai Maniram.

“The head deh bout 10ft away from him…we see everything but we couldn’t do nothing, till this morning around 3 ‘o’ clock, they move he from there and carry he parlor,” the woman told this publication.

She was not sure what her brother was doing on the road at that time but suspects that he was going to sea to check on his seine.

NewsAmericasNow.com