ESCTT chair: We’re only halfway through emancipation process

From left, artist Sheshem Hotepre, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce, Minister of Culture Randall Mitchell, and head of the Emancipation Support Committee Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada stand near a statue at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Friday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Executive chair of the Emancipation Support Committee of TT (ECSTT) Zakiya Uzoma Wadada said Emancipation was being celebrated for 185 years now and African people were enslaved for 400-500 years.

She added, “And if we understand the full impact of enslavement and what it did to us and our ancestors as a people, then we would appreciate when I say we are only halfway through the process of emancipation.”

Wadada spoke at the launch of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Friday. Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce, ESCTT director of Regional and Pan-African Affairs Khafra Kambon and ambassadors from countries such as Venezuela, Mexico, Japan, Canada and Ghana were also present at the launch.

The village is a part of the wider Pan African Festival TT held annually leading up to Emancipation Day on August 1.

Sheraine Nelson of Vibal Source by SheReighns displays her scented candles at the opening of the Lidj Yasu Omawale Emancipation Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Friday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The village runs from July 28-August 1 and will feature a shikamoo to Lord Relator, a Unity Reggae concert featuring Marlon Asher, Pan by Moonlight and a Pan African concert.

She said the emancipation process was taking place in less than half the time African people were enslaved.

“I always feel compelled to remind us we were enslaved for 400-500 years and we are now only celebrating 185 years of Emancipation.”

She said generations after this were going to continue the Emancipation struggle that was going to make it easier for them as the ancestors did for the current generation.

She also spoke to the issue of funding, saying, despite public perception of the committee receiving millions, the wealth came from the sacrifice of all the people who made the festival and village happen.

“I am hoping, one day, and I know our minister (Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell) is here and I know he is supportive, but I am hoping one day our Government will appreciate the value of this festival and invest in it the way that it should be.”

She hoped this happened so that the committee would not always have to struggle and artistes would not always have to sacrifice.

The committee could not always give the skilled people their full worth and were always “negotiating and begging” to stay inside of the budget, she said.

Wadada said the committee did not want more or less than anybody and wanted what the committee deserved.

“We are not asking for nothing. We are giving a tremendous amount. African people have been sacrificing for centuries and today we continue to sacrifice even to make this happen,” Wadada said.

She thanked the Mitchell for his support, saying what he did not give in money he gave in moral support.

Minister of Culture Randall Mitchell, left, and Minister in the Ministry of Housing Adrian Leonce admire a sculpture at the launch of the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Friday. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The committee wanted to use the village to show the power, strength, intelligence and amazing qualities of African people, Wadada said. There were 180 entrepreneurs at this year’s village.

She reminded that it was important to observe Emancipation each year, as the activities and events were part of the Emancipation process unfolding itself.

Wadada said the Pan African Festival TT was launched in May and had activities such as a drum festival, a fashion show and a lecture series.

Mitchell said emancipation was a most important festival on TT’s calendar of events.

He said this year was also special as the country was hosting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene (King of Asante Kingdom).

He pledged the ministry’s continued support to the committee, the village and the celebrations, “notwithstanding all of the competing claims upon the public’s coffers,” he said.

He then declared the village opened.

Kambon was also honoured at opening. The committee’s theme for this year’s celebrations is creating opportunities to achieve our full potential.