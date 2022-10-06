Errol Fabien recovering but ‘feeling horrible’ after bike crash

News

Errol Fabien at the National Transformation Alliance public meeting at the Deigo Martin Central Community Centre in Diamondvale. – SUREASH CHOLAI

COMEDIAN and multimedia presenter Errol Fabien is recovering at Mt Hope Hospital after he was involved in an accident while riding a motorbike on Monday.

Newsday understands Fabien suffered several injuries, but none was life-threatening.

He posted a video on his Facebook page on Thursday, in which he appeared groggy but in high spirits. He thanked those who helped him to the hospital, as well as the “amazing health system.”

In the video, Fabien is seen in a hospital bed, with bandages around his torso and his left arm in a cast and sling. He said in spite of his appearance, he expects to be released “within a day or so.”

He asks, “Hey, hey, hey. How allyuh going? Well, you could see how I going.”

“I was involved in a vehicular accident on Monday and went through our amazing health system in the days to follow.”

Fabien said he just wanted “to thank all the people in our healthcare system (and) the police officer who came off his route or beat to pick me up and take me to the hospital.

“I know it looks horrible. It does feel horrible, but I am quite well and ready to rock n’ roll, so love-ups, love-ups, love-ups, everybody.

“Take good care, and I’ll see allyuh on the rebound,” he said before winking at the camera and sticking out his tongue.