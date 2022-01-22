Erin shooting victims ‘out of the woods’

News

The two survivors of Thursday’s shooting, which left a fisherman dead at Erin beach are “out of the woods”.

Police said Eli Benjamin, 62, of Rancho Quemado, and a man identified as Luis “Killer” Adams were in stable conditions at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Friday afternoon.

The shooting claimed the life of Benjamin’s son Demaine “Gutty” Benjamin, 28. He was a fish and fruit vendor and hunter.

Demaine, also called “Fathead,” died near the fishing depot. His father and Adams were taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, then transferred to the hospital.

Demaine, the father of one, was the second family member to be gunned down within two weeks. His cousin Jentle “Porkie” Dates, 37, died on January 5 after gunmen shot him at the same beach.

The two lived in the same house with relatives a short distance away at Erin Beach Road.

Demaine was selling at his stall in the depot at around 11.30 am on Thursday when a car drove by and four men got out. They began shooting at him, and he ran a short distance away. The gunmen chased him and shot him several times.

Benjamin, Dates’ uncle, was at a nearby stall and the gunmen also shot him.

The killers returned to the car, which sped off.

Adams, who was in the depot, was also hit. Police believe he was not a target.

Several other people were at the beach but ran to safety when they heard the gunshots.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police among them ASPs Ramdeo and Mathura, Insp Haynes and Cpl Smith, visited the scene.

Police were searching for the killers without luck on Friday.

An autopsy is expected at the Forensic Sciences Centre St James pending a covid19 test on Demaine’s body.