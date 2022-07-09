Erin man, boy 17, charged with Venezuelan’s murder

News

An adult man and a minor, both from Rancho Quemado in Erin, were jointly charged with the murder of 24-year-old Venezuelan Andres David Lopez.

The two, 25 and 17, were also expected to be charged with three counts of robbery which arose from the same alleged incident.

Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III got instructions from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on Friday afternoon.

Sgt Forbes supervised the investigations, and legal officer Kyrn Lewis presented a file for advice.

Lopez, a labourer who lived at New Grant, died on June 30 at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Two days earlier, at around 1 am, bandits shot him near a burger and gyro cart in a carpark at Naparima Mayaro Road, Princes Town.

The police said Lopez and another man were buying food from the roadside business.

Lopez was originally from Tucupita.

Two gunmen approached the owners, a married couple, and announced a robbery.

One hit the male owner with a gunbutt and stole cash and a cellphone.

The gunmen also robbed Lopez and the other customer of cash, cellphones, and other personal belongings.

The criminals ran off, and Lopez chased them. The gunmen shot him in the head and continued running.

Lopez was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility then transferred to the hospital.

Princes Town police responded and arrested the minor in the area the same day.

Sgt Dookie of Homicide Bureau Region III led the investigations.