ERHA tests 255 people on Regional HIV Testing Day

People wait to be tested during one of the ERHA’s testing drives – courtesy ERHA

The Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) tested over 255 people as part of its HIV awareness campaign in observance of Regional HIV Testing Day on Tuesday.

In a release, the authority said it did 25 open-day testing sessions at key locations on scheduled dates between June 1-30.

“Clients had the option to visit selected health facilities which included the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre and outreach centres at Cumuto, Valencia, Coryal, Matura, Manzanilla, Guayaguayare, and Matelot.

“The service was also made available at popular locations such as Birdie Square, Sangre Grande; Anglais Recreational Grounds in Cumana; near Wendell Guy’s Bar in Grande Riviere; Palm Tree Junction, Toco; Paray’s Car Park #2 Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro; Rio Claro car park, Naparima Mayaro Road, Rio Claro and the National Energy Skills Centre, Mayaro.”

The authority said, in an effort to empower clients to make informed decisions it held health-education sessions for over 547 clients. It said 71 HIV self-testing kits were also distributed, thereby increasing the number of people who are now aware of their status.

A nurse gives a patient her results during the ERHA’s Regional HIV Testing Day drive – Courtesy ERHA

Additional services such as random blood glucose testing, blood pressure test vital signs, and influenza vaccines were also available.

The ERHA collaborated with key stakeholders such as the HIV and AIDS Coordinating Unit (HACU); Ministry of Sports & Community Development; Office of the MP for Toco/Sangre Grande; Cepep; and community groups to host activities to provide easy access to testing for vulnerable groups.

It said by increasing HIV testing, TT is accelerating action to achieve the UNAIDS 95-95-95 goals by 2030 (diagnose 95 per cent of HIV- positive individuals, provide antiretroviral therapy for 95 per cent of those diagnosed and achieve viral suppressions for 95 per cent of those treated) by 2030.