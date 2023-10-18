ERHA fires doctor convicted of drug trafficking

News

A doctor who was charged and fined last week for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking has been fired by the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA).

Andell Jaggernauth, 29, a medical doctor of Diamond Village, San Fernando, was fined $14,000 by magistrate Cheron Raphael last Wednesday for possession of drugs including mushrooms, ecstasy and ketamine.

The ERHA said it took note of a Newsday article about Jaggernauth’s arrest and court appearance.

“The ERHA advises that the doctor identified as Dr Andell Jaggernauth was employed as a Locum House Officer with the EMA. Given the contents of the newspaper article, the ERHA obtained a court extract from the Sangre Grande Magistrates Court, which confirmed that Dr Jaggernaugh pleaded guilty to possession of certain dangerous drug charges. As such, given the seriousness of the criminal offences, the ERHA ended the employment relationship with Dr Jaggernauth.

“The ERHA remains committed to the provision of quality healthcare to our clients in the Eastern Region.”

Police reported being on patrol on the Eastern Main Road in Valencia on Tuesday when they saw a white Hyundai Tucson.

They stopped to speak with the occupants and reported a strong scent of cannabis coming from the car.

They searched the car and found a bag on the back seat containing nine smaller plastic bags.

Two packets contained a “powder-like substance”, six contained a brown translucent solid substance, and the other was dried plant-like material resembling dried mushrooms. Police reportedly also found a square plastic container containing similar plant material.

The occupants were detained and during questioning the driver said the items –1.6 grammes of ketamine, 1.7 grammes of ecstasy and 5.3 grammes of mushrooms – were for his personal use.

He pleaded guilty and was fined $6,000 for the mushroom trafficking charge, $4,500 for possession of ecstasy, and $3,500 for the possession of ketamine.