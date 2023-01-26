Equity Ministry Joins Cornerstone Humanitarian Society In Saying Thank You – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Established in 1998 with a mandate to alleviate the chronic problem of homelessness and vagrancy in Castries, the Cornerstone Humanitarian Society is the brainchild of philanthropist Ms. Juliette Brathwaite.

Making use of a vacant property of the Government of Saint Lucia, Cornerstone House was established to provide a compassionate environment for short or long term quality care to homeless persons in a manner that allows them to meet their basic needs of food, shelter, clothing, and social support in a respectful and dignified way.

Throughout the years Cornerstone has sustained its operations through a monthly government subvention and the support of cash and in- kind support, to include donations of food, clothing and time, from several corporate organizations and citizens of Saint Lucia both on and off island.

Hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Home saw a decline in donations over the past 2 years.

However, the just concluded festive season was made significantly happier for residents owing to the generosity of many who reached out in various ways to lend support.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment joins the management and staff of Cornerstone Humanitarian Society in saying ‘THANK YOU’ to the following and ask that other like-minded individuals and organizations continue to assist in bettering the lives of vulnerable citizens in Saint Lucia.

Byron Gajaghar, Sanyuu Clarke, Johnathan Chiquot, George Jn. Baptiste, Thomas Nelson, Frank Myers, Fancy Boutique, Cler Auguste, Claudius Francis, Mr. Stephens, Ms. Desir and The St. Lucia Marine Unit, Mrs. Henry and the St. Lucia Forensic Lab, Fancy Foods, Exelsign Limited, Rotary and Leo’s Clubs, Castries Anglican Church, Balata SDA Church, Camilla Darius and Helping Hands Ministry Red Cross St. Lucia, Mannee’s Bakery, Glace and Jason’s Bakeries, Domino’s Pizza, Valley Cold Storage, Wet and Cold Limited, Digi Farm, Sandals Regency, Sweet Ums, Ministry of Finance and Commerce Departments, Castries City Council, Botham Jean Foundation, The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, The SDA Academy, The Upton Garden Girls Centre, Ignatius Tisson and Pap’s Caiso Corner and others who dropped off donations without revealing their identities.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment remains supportive of Cornerstone Humanitarian Society, as it continues to fulfil its mandate.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity

