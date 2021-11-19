Equal Opportunity Commission reopens on November 22

News

Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) – EOC

THE Equal Opportunity Commission office at Manic Street, Chaguanas will reopen to the public next Monday, with normal working hours – 8 am- 4 pm, Monday-Friday.

A release issued on Friday said that while the offices were physically closed because of the pandemic, the commission continued to fulfil its mandate by offering its services online.

It said that stakeholders and members of the public are still encouraged as far as possible to continue accessing the commission’s services by phone at: 672-0928; e-mail at: [email protected] or [email protected] and/or via its website: www.equalopportunity.gov.tt

The public is also encouraged to follow the EOC’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages for the latest updates.

With the reopening of its officers, the commission said all covid19 public health protocols will be in place and all visitors to the building, including staff, are expected to comply with safety protocols.