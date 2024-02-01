Enterprise, Penal men shot dead in separate incidents

News

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) and Central Division police are investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at his home on January 30.

Dead is Maleek London of Johnson Street in Enterprise.

Multiple gunshots were heard shortly before 11 pm and nearby residents alerted the police.

The police found London’s body in his bedroom with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen.

There were no reports of other people being injured.

No one has been arrested. Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, on January 31, Penal police were alerted to a report of a body with gunshot wounds in an area called Dog Patch, off Hibiscus Drive. The dead man was found in some bushes.

Residents and police believe he was an unemployed man with the nickname Sanchez, who did not have a fixed place of abode.

He was believed to be originally from Platanite Trace.

Although the body was found mid-morning on January 31, it is believed he was killed on January 30 between 6 pm and 7 pm, when gunshots were heard in the area. No one has been arrested.