Enterprise man shot dead

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Enterprise man shot dead
The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

News

File photo

A 31-year-old Chaguanas man was gunned down on the roadside on Tuesday night.

Dillion Lewis died on the spot at Chrissie Trace in Enterprise near Dollars’ Bar.

A police report said residents heard gunshots at about 7.40 pm on Tuesday and called the police.

Central Division Task Force officers found the body of the labourer lying on its back with gunshot wounds to the head. He was wearing a black jersey and three-quarter black pants.

The police said he lived at Walcott Lane in Enterprise.

See also

Other Central Division police and Homicide Bureau Region III detectives visited the scene.

The police do not have a motive.

No one has been arrested.