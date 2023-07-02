Enterprise man arrested during police raid, alcohol seized

News

The large quantity of alcohol seized by police during a raid in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Friday. – Courtesy TTPS

NORTHERN Division police officers have seized a large quantity of alcohol intended for sale without a licence.

A 65-year-old Chaguanas man was arrested in connection with the find, a release from the police service said on Sunday.

The release said on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a business in Enterprise as part of a larceny investigation.

While there, they found a large quantity of beer, wine, and rum.

The suspect allegedly could not produce a licence for the sale of the alcohol and he was arrested for selling alcohol without a licence contrary to the Liquor License Act.

Other charges are expected to be laid, the release said.

The raid was held between 4-7 pm on June 30 and was led by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Francis, and Supt Revanales. It was coordinated by ASP Pitt and Insp Mascall and supervised by Cpl Gordon.

Officers of the Arima Criminal Investigations Department and the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) North provided support during the raid.