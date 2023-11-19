Enterprise man, 50, gunned down in car

News

A 50-year-old man from Enterprise in Chaguanas was gunned down in his car at the front of his home before dawn on Sunday.

Dead is Bobby “Dundee” Latchmansingh.

The police got a report of gunshots at John Street, off the Southern Main Road, Enterprise near a supermarket, at around 1.50 am, and PCs Singh and Karmody responded in a marked police van.

On arrival, they saw a green Hyundai Matrix car crashed into the neighbour’s concrete fence wall off the northern side of the street.

The unresponsive victim slumped in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds was wearing a blue armless t-shirt. There were multiple bullet holes in the car.

Insp Teeluck, Sgt Smith, Cpls Carter and Wellington, PCs Lall and Ramnarine, WPC Edwards, and other police from the Central Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III police also visited the scene. Latchmansingh was declared dead by DMO Dr Ramadhin declared Latchmansingh.

The police do not have a motive and investigations are ongoing.