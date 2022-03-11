Enterprise man, 33, charged with murder, arson

News

Moses Pesnell- TTPS

A 33-year-old Chaguanas man was expected to face a Sangre Grande magistrate on Friday charged with the murder of a woman.

Police also charged Moses Pesnell, of Richard Lane in Enterprise, with arson. Both charges arose from the same incident.

The burnt remains of Patricia Marie Phillip, 35, were found at Manzanilla Mayaro Road, Manzanilla, on March 3. She was staying at a friend’s house, which was set on fire.

The mother of three lived at Branche Trace in Enterprise.

The day her remains were found, Pesnell surrendered to the Chaguanas police station and PC Samad arrested him.

Acting W/Cpl Thompson of the Homicide Bureau Region II charged him on Thursday on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.

ASP Douglas, Insp John, Insp Ramjag (legal officer) and W/Insp Sylvester, of the Homicide Bureau Region II, supervised the investigations.