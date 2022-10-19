Enill becomes envoy to Suriname

News

NGC chairman Conrad Enill. Photo courtesy NGC –

FORMER energy minister Conrad Enill became TT’s non-resident ambassadorto Suriname on Wednesday when he presented his credentials to Suriname President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi.

Enill had also become TT resident high commissioner to Guyana on July 19, when he presented his credentials to Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan.

Enill is a former National Gas Company (NGC) chairman and of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd.

A statement on the Facebook page of the Suriname public information office, CDS, said Santokhi received credentials from Enill, plus the ambassadors of Japan (Yutaka Matsubara), Mexico (Víctor Meléndez) and the European Union (Rene Van Nes) in a ceremony at the presidential palace.

The statement said Santokhi said Enill’s appointment offered an opportunity to further develop relations between TT and Suriname, after a letter of intent was signed earlier this year between the state oil companies of both countries.

It quoted Santokhi as saying, “We need to further explore opportunities for co-operation in the oil and gas industry, food security, tourism and experience sharing. We also need to encourage more people-to-people contacts.”

Enill said, “TT, Suriname, Barbados and Guyana must work together collectively to realise their potential.

“We have to work for the next generations. Suriname offers sufficient opportunities for structural, but above all sustainable co-operation.”