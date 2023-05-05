Energy ministry on Studley Park licence delay: Police issues blasting permits

News

A backhoe operator loads boulders after blasting at the Studley Park Quarry, Windward Road, Tobago on November 10, 2020. – Ayanna Kinsale

THE MINISTRY of Energy and Energy Industries said on Friday it is not responsible for the issuing of blasting permits for the Studley Park Enterprises Ltd (SPEL), Tobago.

Rather, it said, such permits are granted by the Commissioner of Police with input from the Blasting Advisory Committee (BAC) “after a very specific procedure.”

The ministry was responding to THA Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James, who, during Thursday’s post executive council media briefing, accused the Government of stymieing development in Tobago in what he believes was its apparent reluctance to issue a blasting permit and mining licence for operations at SPEL.

James said the situation was affecting SPEL’s operations.

“From where we sit there is absolutely no reason why an ongoing quarry operation has not been granted a licence to blast. Today, we are unable to blast because of this licence and this is threatening the operations at SPEL,” he said.

James, who regarded SPEL as a production centre with the capacity to generate much revenue for Tobago, told reporters the matter first came to the attention of the executive council last year.

“Our gut feeling was that this is another attempt by the government in Trinidad to overreach and to stymie all opportunities in Tobago to increase our revenue and revenue to the THA – a THA I must say that is severely underfunded.”

He said SPEL’s management applied for the licence on October 12, 2022 and to date, the Ministry of Energy has not issued a blasting licence. The licence expired on April 6.

Saying that applications for blasting licences are usually sent to OSHA and the Commissioner of Police, James said it allows SPEL to buy explosives to blast rocks out of the ground and subsequently crush and produce aggregate.

He said the office of the Commissioner of Police acknowledged receipt of the blasting permit renewal application on October 28, 2022, and the OSHA, on October 31.

James said on January 17 and February 2, emails were sent from SPEL to the TTPS regarding the status of the renewal of the blasting permit.

On February 6, telephone calls were received from the firearms unit of the TTPS, stating that the SPEL application will be forwarded to the TTPS Tobago for further processing, he added.

James said the OSH agency made a health and safety inspection on January 26 but made no document inspection for the renewal of the blasting permit.

“Now this is five months after we made the application knowing of course that the permit itself would expire.”

He said several attempts were made to contact the OSH agency in Port of Spain by telephone without success.

And on March 6, an email was sent again to OSH enquiring about the status of the blasting permit renewal.

James said a reply was received on March 7, stating that the OSH agency’s chief inspector of will visit SPEL quarry and a date will be set for that visit.

Also on March 7, he said the firearms unit contacted SPEL again by phone indicating that they are awaiting word from the OSH agency pertaining to the renewal of the blasting permit.

“Several officers at SPEL made several attempts to contact and treat with the matter with the OSH agency and as of today, this blasting license is outstanding.”

But in statement posted on its Facebook page, the ministry said applications for blasting permits or a renewals must be made to the Chief Inspector, OSHA. The BAC will then convene to discuss the merits of the application.

“If necessary, further information is requested from applicants,” it added.

The ministry said background checks are performed by the TTPS on all individuals listed on the application.

It said pending the successful completions of OSHA inspections and the TTPS verifications, the BAC chairman issues a recommendation for the renewal of the blasting permit.

“The Commissioner of Police issues the blasting permit to the applicant for a period of one to three years depending on the recommendation of the BAC.”

The ministry stated, “It must be noted that blasting permit renewals are not automatic but must conform to a rigorous series of checks and balances designed with national security and public safety in mind. Additionally, the situation is not unique to SPEL but is the procedure that all applicants from TT must follow.”

At Thursday’s briefing, James also complained about an audit for SPEL to pay royalties to the Ministry of Energy for mining on location in Tobago.

He described the issue as “vexacious,” saying SPEL started operations in 2017 and the ministry, from that time to last November, never audited the production levels at the company to determine royalties.

James said according to law, the lands at Studley Park belong to the THA.

In response, the ministry said the audit being conducted to calculate royalties due and owing is a requirement of the Minerals Act and regulations “which clearly state that where a mining operator operates on state land, royalties are payable to the state.”

It continued, “In this regard, SPEL as an occupant of state land to which mineral rights are reserved to the state, is required to pay royalties in respect of minerals mined.”

The ministry said mineral audits for a vital tool in the checks and balances of the verification system for determining revenues owed to the state.

Additionally, it said no licence to mine or process should be granted until a verification of the status of all outstanding royalties owed to the state has been executed.

“The audit exercise, which is ongoing, has unfortunately been hampered by the lack or records presented by SPEL but it is expected that the audit will be completed in the upcoming weeks.”

On the issue of the SPEL mining licence, the ministry said the director of the Minerals Division told Young that the company last applied for a mining licence on April 12 after its previous licence application expired without the company satisfying all statutory requirements for the grant of the licence.

“Thus far, SPEL has not completed all of the legal and mandatory requirements for the grant of a mining licence.”