Energy Minister to make keynote presentation in Suriname

Energy Minister Stuart Young – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Energy Minister Stuart Young was due to make a keynote presentation on Energy for Development – Country Spotlights, to showcase TT’s energy strategies for continued energy security and sustainability, on Tuesday at an energy, oil and gas summit and exhibition in Paramaribo, Suriname.

A Facebook post by Young on Monday said there were powerful statements made during the ministerial roundtable on strategic regional co-operation: challenges and benefits. At the roundtable were Albert R Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation, from Suriname; Robert Persaud, foreign secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, from Guyana; and Young.

“We must take control of our own destiny and the strategic alliance of Suriname, Guyana and TT in developing our hydrocarbon resources can only benefit Caricom and the region. The development of our resources in a responsible manner will provide for energy security and sustainability. The time for meaningful collaboration is now and I look forward to making this happen,” the post said.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of Suriname opened the summit and delivered the welcome address.

The post said TT was well represented, with the largest pavilion in the exhibition hall, which Young said he was proud to see.

“I enjoyed interacting with our many energy ‘ambassadors.'”

Young arrived in Suriname on Sunday, when he discussed with Ramdin the potential of regional integration, particularly, the role Suriname and TT can carry out with other Caricom member states in providing regional and extra regional energy security.

In another Facebook post on Sunday, he said, “We are committed to working along with Guyana and other regional hydrocarbon-resourced countries to ensure sustainable energy security for the region.”