Energy Chamber sends condolences to divers’ families

Heartbroken relatives and friends of divers Kazim Ali, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban sit in the carpark outside Heritage Petroleum in Pointe-a-Pierre on Sunday. after being told that the rescue operation has been turned into a recovery operation. – Photo by

Marvin Hamilton

The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago has offered its condolences to the loved ones of the four divers who were presumed dead by Paria Fuel Trading Company on Sunday.

The chamber issued a statement on Monday expressimg its “deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr, who tragically lost their lives while conducting work at the Paria Fuel Trading Company Berth no 6, Pointe-a-Pierre on behalf of LMCS Ltd.”

The chamber said its thoughts are with the families.

“Our thoughts are also with Christopher Boodram, who managed to survive this tragic incident but who has endured a horrific experience,” the statement read.