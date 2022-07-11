Endeavour Holdings acquires Massy Properties

The content originally appeared on: Trinidad and Tobago Newsday

ENDEAVOUR Holdings Limited (EHL) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of Massy Properties’ issued and outstanding shares, making it the new sole owner of the company.

In June, EHL announced its plan to acquire Massy Properties, a holding company that owns properties such as Uptown Mall on Edward Street, Port of Spain, Chic Building and others.

“This acquisition poses a unique opportunity for EHL to expand its property portfolio to include additional revenue-generating commercial buildings in prime locations,” Endeavour holdings said in a press release.