Employee bound, gagged, robbed in Marabella

News

BANDITS gagged and bound a Marabella business employee with telephone wires to a chair before robbing her and her workplace on Saturday.

The robbery with violence happened around 8.15 am, while the victim Lyndyann Celestain was at her place of work, PL Singh Rentals, Auto Supplies and Services at Maharaj Lands, Marabella.

Two suspects, both of African descent and armed with knives, masking their identities with dark shades and hats, entered the premises and approached the victim.

The first suspect, dark brown in complexion, approximately five feet, eight inches tall and of slim build, was dressed in a black, three-quarter jeans, dark coloured shades and hat.

The other man, fair in complexion, approximately five feet, six inches tall, also of slim build, was dressed in a blue three-quarter pants, dark coloured shades and hat.

The first suspect announced a robbery and restrained the victim by binding her wrists onto an office chair with telephone wires. A bandana was placed over her mouth.

The two men then robbed her of $1,500 which was in her purse and, $3,000 from the business’s petty-cash pouch in her office desk.

After the suspects left on foot, Celestain managed to untie herself and contact the Marabella Police.

WPC Roberts and a party of officers responded and made checks for CCTV footage. Cpl Rampersad of the CSI processed the scene and workable prints were found.

WPC Roberts is continuing enquires.