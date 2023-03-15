Emeritus Professorships for Copeland, Agard

News

New Emeritus Professor Brian Copeland. –

THE University of the West Indies has conferred Emeritus Professor titles on Professors Brian Copeland and John Agard, both of the St Augustine campus. Both conferrals are with immediate effect.

The title Emeritus Professor or Emerita Professor, for women, refers to retired professors who are recognised and honoured by their universities for notable contributions to academia. Aside from the special title, an Emeritus status gives distinguished professors extra privileges at the university.

A press release from The UWI said Copeland served as the Pro Vice-Chancellor and campus Principal from 2016-2022, the last two years of which saw him navigating the campus through the global pandemic lockdown.

During his tenure at UWI, he served as Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, and Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

His focus areas have been in Digital Electronics and Microprocessor Systems Design and Control Systems.

As co-ordinator of the Real Time Systems Group, a UWI unit for developing university/industry liaison through impactful R&D Projects, Professor Copeland was the project lead for design and construction of the Electronic Scoreboard at the Queen’s Park Oval.

New Emeritus Professor John Agard. –

He co-ordinates the Steelpan Initiatives Project which saw the development and patenting of the G-Pan, a re-engineered form of the traditional steelpan, as well as the Percussive Harmonic instrument (PHI), an electronic form of the traditional steelpan.

Copeland is Convener of the Steelpan Research Centre, UWI and is a former member of the board of CARIRI.

Agard, is Professor of Tropical Island Ecology at the Department of Life Sciences in the Faculty of Science and Technology at the St Augustine campus. He also serves as the Executive Director of the University’s Global Institute for Climate-Smart and Resilient Development (GICSRD).

His research interest is in the field of sustainability science especially as it relates to mainstreaming environmental considerations such as biodiversity and ecosystem services conservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and the development of blue and circular economy into the core of policy and decision making.

Internationally, he has served as an independent advisor on environment and sustainability policy to the Board of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Washington DC. He has also been on the Scientific Advisory Panel of UNEP for the Global Environmental