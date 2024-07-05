Embacadere man, 50, charged with bar murder

News

Denzil Brewster who was murdered in a bar on June 26 in San Fernando.

A 50-year-old man from Embacadere in San Fernando has appeared in the San Fernando Criminal Master Court charged with the murder of Denzil Brewster.

The police charged Christopher Bethel, also called Redman and Reddo, after receiving instructions from Sabrina Jaglal, acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, on July 3.

Bethel faced the court on July 4 and the case was adjourned to November 1.

The police contend that at around 8.10 pm on June 26, Brewster, 33, was liming outside a bar at Lord Street, San Fernando, when he allegedly had an altercation with a man.

The man stabbed Brewster several times. Brewster of Cedar Hill in Princes Town fell to the ground and the attacker left.

Brewster was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was declared dead around 8.35 pm, while undergoing medical treatment.

ASPs Persad and Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three led the investigations.

Cpl Latchman, also the homicide bureau, laid the charge.