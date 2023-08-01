Emancipation Day 2023: Through a lens

News

NO MONKEY BUSINESS: Dressed in Emancipation wear like his owner, a monkey enjoys some chennette during the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THOUSANDS of people took to the streets of Port of Spain on Tuesday, outfitted in vibrantly hued African wear, handcrafted jewellery and contagiously warm smiles as they danced to the infectious beat of African drums, chanted and sang as the country celebrates Emancipation Day.

Trinidad and Tobago made history as the first country in the world to declare a national holiday commemorating the liberation of enslaved Africans. Every year on August 1, the holiday is celebrated with a large, theatrical procession through Port of Spain, featuring moko jumbies, steelbands, drumming, song and dance.

The king of the Asante/Ashanti people in Ghana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived in TT on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle captured these images reflecting Emancipation celebrations in the capital city.

ROYAL PHOTO OP: The king of the Asante/Ashanti people in Ghana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei TuTu 11, pictured at the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ELEGANT SHADE: Sharon Rowley, the wife of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, looked beautiful in her African wear as she used her African print fan to shade from the sun during the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHAC-CHAC DANCERS: These women danced on Independence Square to their chac-chac rhythms during the Emancipation procession. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

LOOK TO THE HEAVENS: Women look up to the sky as they dance on Independence Square during the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ROYAL DAPPER DANS: These men looked like royalty, as they were among the thousands gathered on Independence Square for the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

TOO COOL FOR SCHOOL: A boy quietly observes the Emancipation procession from a more comfortable position, shaded from the sun, during Emancipation celebrations in the capital city. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

MAKING IT RAIN: The woman on the left gives money to show her appreciation to the Ghanaian dancers, during the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

STRIKE A POSE: These children struck a pose for the camera as they participated in the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

LET ME TAKE A SELFIE: A woman takes selfie (self-portrait) during the Emancipation procession through Port of Spain on Tuesday. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle