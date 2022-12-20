EMA reviews 2022

News

Argyle Waterfalls and nature Park Roxborough, Tobago. File photo/ Jeff Mayers

At the Environmental Management Authority’s (EMA) end-of-the-year meeting, the EMA’s environmental education officer Reyad Mohammed presented a review summary for each quarter. It included a synopsis of discussions on environmental complaints, Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) under the UN’s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Senior environmental education officer Marcia Tinto discussed the way going forward for 2023 and stressed the importance of sustained communication and collaboration with environmental officers and the EMA’s “point persons” who serve as liaisons between the EMA and ministries and agencies.

The meeting was held at the Normandie Hotel, St Ann’s, Port of Spain, last Wednesday.

In attendance were the environmental officers from various ministries and agencies, including: Planning and Development, Works and Transport, Public Utilities, Housing and Urban Development, Finance, Foreign and Caricom Affairs, the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (Cariri), the Institute of Marine Affairs (IMA), Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), TT Solid Waste Management Co Ltd (SWMCOL), National Energy Corporation (NEC) of TT Ltd and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA). Civil society was represented by the Council of Presidents of the Environment (COPE).