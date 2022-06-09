EMA, police team up to fight noise pollution

News

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the police are partnering to combat noise pollution. An initial meeting was held on Monday.

In a release, the EMA said with the lifting of covid19 restrictions, noise pollution had again become an issue and people were asking for help. “Noise affects people’s health and wellbeing,” it said.

It added, however, “The EMA and the police service recognise noise pollution for the growing scourge that it is but are also cognisant of the need for entertainment.”

The topics discussed at the meeting to bring relief from noise pollution included an overview of laws to combat noise pollution, and current efforts; the EMA’s efforts in capacity-building and field training of police on the use of noise meters; and the role and responsibilities of the police in controlling noise pollution.

As a result, it said, “Both entities have committed to strengthening capacities through training, establishing points of contact for effective response to complaints and nuisance events and enhancing the collaborative partnership. Both the EMA and the police service are encouraged by this long-awaited meeting and have committed to strengthening the collaboration going forward, resulting in a productive partnership to mitigate noise pollution.”

The EMA said it continues to advise people to report noise nuisances to the police service and the EMA at [email protected] or 226-4EMA Ext. 2.

“This will not only assist the EMA in developing a database on noise nuisances in Trinidad and Tobago and alert the service to act within its remit in accordance with the Summary Offences Act Chap 11:02 but can also determine future actions regarding the number of events hosted, where these events are hosted, and other strategies to mitigate against noise pollution.”

At the meeting were the police service division heads, led by ACP Joanne Archie, senior superintendents Junior Benjamin, Ryan Khan, Winston Maharaj and Brian Ramphall; superintendents Ian Carty, Terrance Dick, Doodhai (acting) and Andy Teewarie; and assistant superintendents Rodhill Kirk and Mathura.

The EMA team included chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan and managing director Hayden Romano. Presentations were made by Nadia Tewarie of the Noise Unit and Maurice Wishart, acting head of legal services.