EMA, police, promoters association discuss noise pollution

In this file photo, unmasked patrons party at the Vibes with Voicey concert, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. – Photo by Jeff Mayers

Officials from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), the police and the TT Promoters Association (TTPA) met recently to discuss possible measures to reduce noise pollution.

A media release from the authority on Tuesday reported that the EMA’s manager of technical services Wayne Rajkumar attended the meeting with ACP in charge of North-West William Nurse and president of the TTPA Jerome Precilla.

The authority said the TTPA noted that a balance must be maintained between the happenings at the events while being considerate to the well-being of communities.

It added that the TTPA would begin to formulate a noise-mitigation plan.

As part of this plan, several strategies would be considered. These include collaboration between the association and venues to strategise noise mitigation, either through the placement and distribution of speakers, noise-monitoring stations for more robust monitoring, education of association members on noise-mitigation strategies, and monitoring locations at major events.

In the release, the EMA reminded entertainment stakeholders that a code of practice for the control of noise in the music entertainment industry in TT was established.

The code outlines the guidelines for the use of noise-control barriers, causes and effects of hearing loss.