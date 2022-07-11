EMA directors get instruments of appointment

News

NEW BOARD: Planning Minister Pennelope Beckles, centre, with members of the EMA’s board of directors whom she gave instruments of appointment to on Monday. Photo courtesy EMA

PLANNING and Development Minister Pennelope Beckles gave instruments of appointment to board members of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

The instruments were given of the directors chaired by Nadra Nathai-Gyan during a brief ceremony at the EMA offices on Monday. Beckles was accompanied by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Joanne Deoraj.

She commended the work of the board and recognised the importance of the EMA, particularly as it relates to the National Environmental Policy and TT’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Beckles reiterated her long-standing passion and commitment for environmental sustainability against the backdrop of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) and the upcoming COP27 which is focused on emissions and energy.

Nathai-Gyan said it was an honour to serve as chairman of the board which was appointed for an unprecedented fourth term.

The chairman also conveyed the authority’s dedication to sustainable development and indicated that its new strategic plan (2022-2026) is focused on greater compliance for a greener future.

Directors Althea Thompson, Jacqueline Wilson, Andrew Castor, Garth Ottley, Gordon Paul, John Julien, Dr Roshan Parasram and Vyash Nandlal, also received instruments of appointment.