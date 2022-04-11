EMA: Air quality improving days after Beetham landfill fires

News

In this 2015 file photo, a thick, billowing smoke blows from a fire at the Beetham landfille. FILE PHOTO/ANGELO MARCELLE –

AIR quality in the Beetham and Port of Spain continues to improve, days after fires at the Beetham landfill led to the Environment Management Authority (EMA) issuing a hazardous air quality alert.

Fires which started last Wednesday and continued the following day, filled the atmosphere over the Beetham, Sea Lots and parts of Port of Spain with thick plumes of smoke.

The EMA issued a hazardous air quality alert on Thursday warning that people with health conditions associated with their respiratory system, such as asthma, should be particularly cautious.

However, the authority issued a press release on Monday, saying the air quality had drastically improved over the weekend and was now “moderate.”

The Fire Service fought several blazes at the landfill which they said was both above and below ground.

The EMA in its release said it continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and the Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) – the latter being responsible for managing the landfill.