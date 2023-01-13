Elvis Presley’s Daughter Dies At 54 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the legendary rock musician Elvis, passed away at 54, according to her mother.

Also a singer, Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital earlier on Thursday. The US media said that she had a cardiac arrest.

When Lisa Marie was born in 1968, she followed in her father’s footsteps with a musical career of her own.

She released three albums.

Her 2003 studio debut album sold hundreds of thousands of copies and generally garnered favorable reviews.

In addition, Lisa Marie was well-known for her high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, Keough, and Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie had four children.

