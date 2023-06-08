Elon Musk’s Starlink among two providers coming to Trinidad and Tobago

News

Elon Musk (AP Photo) –

TWO new mobile networks, one owned by billionaire businessman and CEO of Twitter Elon Musk, and the other, Blue Mobile Network, will be coming to TT.

Musk’s network Starlink is expected to begin service in the second quarter of this year, while the Blue Mobile Network was supposed to be launched on Friday.

In a media release on Thursday, Blue Mobile Network which is the official mobile network of STAR network said it will host a launch event at Level 2 Invaders Bay Tower in Port of Spain.

During the event, attendees would be able to explore the features of the network. As part of the launch, the Blue Mobile Network will distribute smartphones and laptops to new subscribers, for one dollar each.

“Trinidad and Tobago deserves a mobile network that truly understands the needs and aspirations of its people,” CEO Kerron Les Pierre said in the release.

“We are thrilled to introduce the blue mobile network designed to empower customers and deliver a premium mobile experience.”

Meanwhile, Starlink, the company founded by Musk, received a ten-year concession from the Telecommunications Authority (TATT) to provide satellite broadband service.

The type 2 concession will allow the company to provide public domestic fixed telecommunications and was issued to Starlink Internet Services TT, based in Port of Spain.

The company uses a network of satellite to support services including streaming, online gaming and calls. Its service is expected to be available by the end of the second quarter of the year.