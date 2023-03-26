Elite athlete held in Debe with gun and ganja

News

A NATIONAL athlete who has represented this country in several local, regional and international competitions, was held during a road traffic exercise on Saturday afternoon for allegedly having an illegal firearm and a quantity of marijuana.

A police report said that officers taking part in the exercise, had cause to stop and search the athlete’s car along the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension near the Debe roundabout.

During the search, the officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and 62.5 grammes of compressed marijuana. They then arrested the 31-year-old athlete.

A total of 22 drivers received tickets for exceeding the speed limit, during the same exercise.

Insp Harold Ogiste co-ordinated the exercise which included Cpls Harrilal and Mohammed and other police in the Southern Division.

The athlete is facing several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Police sources said the investigation is ongoing since checks are to be made to ascertain if the weapon was used in any crimes and who or where the athlete got it from.