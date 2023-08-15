Election update: Kamla declares six corporations for UNC

News

Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar after voting at the Hermitage Presbyterian primary school in the Local Government Elections on Monday – Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar declared early victory in some of the corporations being contested in Monday’s local government elections, speaking to reporters at 9 pm on Monday.

In a video message from her Siparia constituency office in Penal, she said the UNC had retained Siparia, Penal/Debe, Princes Town, Couva Tabaquite Talparo and Sangre Grande regional corporations and the Chaguanas Borough Corporation.With votes still being counted, she said the party was also making inroads into the PNM-controlled Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation plus the Diego Martin and Arima borough corporations.

At the UNC headquarters in Chaguanas, UNC deputy leader Khadijah Ameen said the party was on course to retain all the corporations it had won in the 2019 local government elections.