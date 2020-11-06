Election officials worried by threats and protesters Elec­tion of­fi­cials in sev­er­al states said yes­ter­day they are wor­ried about the safe­ty of their staffs amid a stream of threats and gath­er­ings of an­gry pro­test­ers out­side their doors, drawn by US Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s base­less claims of wide­spread fraud in the race for the White House.

Biden calls for calm as Trump slams election integrity WASH­ING­TON—With votes still be­ing count­ed across the na­tion yes­ter­day, Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump sought to un­der­mine con­fi­dence in the na­tion's elec­tion, mak­ing un­sup­port­ed ac­cu­sa­tions from the White House about the in­tegri­ty of the re­sults in his race against De­mo­c­rat Joe Biden.

