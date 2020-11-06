Election officials worried by threats and protesters

Election officials in several states said yesterday they are worried about the safety of their staffs amid a stream of threats and gatherings of angry protesters outside their doors, drawn by US President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the race for the White House.
