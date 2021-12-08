Elderly man shot dead in street in Tacarigua

News

Stock photo

A 68-year-old man was shot dead in Tacarigua on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Darren Manoo, a health officer at Piarco Airport, was shot on Beckles Street, Tacarigua, at around 5.30 pm.

One of Manoo’s relatives who lived nearby heard the gunshots and called the police.

Arouca police and homicide investigators went to the area with a district medical officer, who declared Manoo dead.

Investigators found two live rounds and four spent shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.

Police did not have a motive for Manoo’s murder up to Wednesday morning.