El Socorro businesswoman kidnapped

POLICE have confirmed that a massive search is under way as businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo was kidnapped in El Socorro on Friday morning.

Reports say a black SUV with blue, flashing lights arrived at her businessplace just before 10 am. Three men identified themselves as police, but then snatched her and drove off.

Police as well as the Hunters Search and Rescue Team are conducting searches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 623-6793 or 679-3165.