El Dorado murder victim’s family must wait to identify body

Relatives of 38-year-old Mark Dial were unsuccessful when they went to identify his body at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on Thursday.

Dial, of Building 4, Oropune Gardens, Piarco, was shot and killed in El Dorado on Monday night.

Around 10.20 pm, residents of Clementy Street heard a series of shots and called the police, who found Dial lying on the ground at the side of the street, bleeding from gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene by a district medical officer.

One of Dial’s relatives went to the Forensic Science Centre to identify his body on Thursday but had to leave after being told two relatives must be present to identify the deceased. She returned with another relative at around midnight.

However, by that time, Dial’s body had been sent back to the funeral home, and she was told to return on Friday to identify him.

Newsday tried to speak with her about Dial’s murder, but the relative said she was upset and in no mood to speak with the media.

Meanwhile, the mother of Jeffrey “Baby Jeff” Joseph, who was killed at Charford Court, Port of Spain, on Wednesday, said she believes his death was the result of recent threats she had received.

Joseph was sitting at the entrance of Building C, Charford Court when a gunman walked up to him and shot him.

Fighting back tears outside the Forensic Centre, his mother, who did not give her name, did not reveal who made the threat, as relatives cut short her conversation with the media.

Joseph was charged two years ago in connection with an online robbery ring. Police alleged he was involved in a plot in which fake online advertisements were posted to Facebook Marketplace.

Unsuspecting buyers were then directed to unfamiliar locations, where they were robbed of cash and other valuables.

He was alleged to be one of six men involved in the scheme and faced charges of robbery with aggravation and robbery with violence.